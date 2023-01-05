Hon. Mohamed Bangura

Member Of Parliament for North West Region. District Karene Party: APC Region: North West

Committees

Business Committee

Business Committee Committee On Appointments And Public Service

Committee On Appointments And Public Service Committee On Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation

Committee On Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Committee On Ethics And Privileges

Committee On Ethics And Privileges Committee On Transport And Aviation

Committee On Transport And Aviation Committee On Fisheries And Marine Resources

Committee On Fisheries And Marine Resources Committee On Communication Innovation And Technology

Biography

Profile Honourable Mohamed Bangura

Born on 7th�December 1971in Karene District Northern Region of Sierra Leone. He�is a Politician with Bachelor of Arts-Degree (BA).

�

Honourable Mohamed Bangura is a former minister of Information and Communication during the Regime of the All People�s Congress Party under the Ernest Bai Koroma led Executive. He has been a vocal person for the people of Karene district which led them to allow him to go for the position as Member of Parliament in�Constituency 066�Karene�District�Northern Region of Sierra Leone under the All People�s Congress Party (APC) in the 2018 elections. Though he faces so many challenges from his competitors he was able to defeat them and won the Parliamentary seat.�His people believe in him and chose him to represent, legislate, and Scrutinize National Issues constructively on their behalf in the Sierra Leone Parliament.

As a former minister of information and with experiences in the information sector, the leadership appointed him as the deputy Chairman for the�information committee in the house of Parliament. He is also a Member of the labour and social security committee.

Honourable Mohamed Bangura has identified the following as major constituency needs������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������

He is doing his best in the legislative processes in making sure that policies drawn are the best interest of his people and the people of Sierra Leone.

Honourable Mohamed Bangura can be contacted on:





Email:��med.bangs@yahoo.com

�

�

�