Hon. Mohamed Bangura

Member Of Parliament for North West Region.
|District
|Karene
|Party:
|APC
|Region:
|North West
Profile Honourable Mohamed Bangura
Born on 7th�December 1971in Karene District Northern Region of Sierra Leone. He�is a Politician with Bachelor of Arts-Degree (BA).
Honourable Mohamed Bangura is a former minister of Information and Communication during the Regime of the All People�s Congress Party under the Ernest Bai Koroma led Executive. He has been a vocal person for the people of Karene district which led them to allow him to go for the position as Member of Parliament in�Constituency 066�Karene�District�Northern Region of Sierra Leone under the All People�s Congress Party (APC) in the 2018 elections. Though he faces so many challenges from his competitors he was able to defeat them and won the Parliamentary seat.�His people believe in him and chose him to represent, legislate, and Scrutinize National Issues constructively on their behalf in the Sierra Leone Parliament.
As a former minister of information and with experiences in the information sector, the leadership appointed him as the deputy Chairman for the�information committee in the house of Parliament. He is also a Member of the labour and social security committee.
He is doing his best in the legislative processes in making sure that policies drawn are the best interest of his people and the people of Sierra Leone.
Honourable Mohamed Bangura can be contacted on:
Email:��med.bangs@yahoo.com
